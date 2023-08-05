Coroner identifies 20-year-old killed in Breckinridge County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 20-year-old killed in a crash that happened in Breckenridge County on Friday.

According to the coroner’s report, Andrew Board died from his injuries after a car crashed into a tree.

The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

