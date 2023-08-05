Death investigation underway after body found inside car at New Albany business

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after police said a body was found inside a car in New Albany.

New Albany police chief Todd Bailey said the car was found in the parking lot of a New Albany business at 400 State Street.

Bailey said the cause of death, and the victim’s identity, is unknown at this time.

This story may be updated as more information is released.

