Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A complex forecast this weekend with strong storms possible

The downtown Louisville skyline.
The downtown Louisville skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • SATURDAY (8/5/23)
  • SUNDAY (8/6/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY - Tonight and tomorrow night
  • Storm intensity/timing depends on tonight’s first round
  • Main impacts include strong winds, hail, and the low chance of an isolated tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some patchy morning fog, temperatures will surge into the upper 80s for highs.

The forecast turns more complicated near sunset. Today won’t be a total washout, however, a few strong storms are possible with a fading line that arrives near sunset.

Tonight’s chance of strong storms will depend heavily on how our Saturday evolves.

Damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be totally ruled out, especially along and north of the river. Stay weather aware!

Despite the Alert Day tag on Sunday’s forecast, there is some uncertainty about how Saturday night’s storms will impact Sunday’s storm evolution.

A couple of rounds of storms are possible on Sunday, with damaging winds being the main threat.

We’ll see how storm chances evolve by Sunday night, as there will be a cold front moving through amidst decreasing potential storm energy.

Any severe weather risk looks to end before 2 a.m. Monday. Lows will be in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Location: I-265 North at MM 32.5 Approaching Westport Rd in Jefferson County
All lanes blocked on I-265 North near Westport Road due to multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Louisville’s Clifton Neighborhood
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen says she was sent home from job at Chick-fil-A over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Jackie Calvert spend decades living in Florida, and she decided to move after just one visit to...
Woman moves to Henderson after visiting on a riverboat cruise
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who...
LMPD searching for man believed to be stealing generators

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, August 4, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/4
Severe flooding in the Garrett community of Floyd County on July 28, 2022
Behind the Forecast: Is rain becoming heavier?
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 8/1