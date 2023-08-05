FORECAST: A complex forecast this weekend with strong storms possible

ALERT DAYS

SATURDAY (8/5/23)

SUNDAY (8/6/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY - Tonight and tomorrow night

Storm intensity/timing depends on tonight’s first round

Main impacts include strong winds, hail, and the low chance of an isolated tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After some patchy morning fog, temperatures will surge into the upper 80s for highs.

The forecast turns more complicated near sunset. Today won’t be a total washout, however, a few strong storms are possible with a fading line that arrives near sunset.

Tonight’s chance of strong storms will depend heavily on how our Saturday evolves.

Damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be totally ruled out, especially along and north of the river. Stay weather aware!

Despite the Alert Day tag on Sunday’s forecast, there is some uncertainty about how Saturday night’s storms will impact Sunday’s storm evolution.

A couple of rounds of storms are possible on Sunday, with damaging winds being the main threat.

We’ll see how storm chances evolve by Sunday night, as there will be a cold front moving through amidst decreasing potential storm energy.

Any severe weather risk looks to end before 2 a.m. Monday. Lows will be in the 70s.

