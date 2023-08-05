Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Emergency Services lifts shelter-in-place order following chemical spill

All lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a hazmat spill.
All lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a hazmat spill.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Services announced the shelter-in-place order due to a chemical spill has been lifted for all affected areas near Bells Lane and I-264.

The update was shared around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Chief Jason Meiman with Please Ridge Fire Department said calls came in reporting a chemical spill around 10:22 a.m.

The spill happened in the rear of the Metropolitan Sewer District facility off Bells Lane.

MSD said the chemical being released was Terrastat 15 OF. Meiman said the chemical is used as a disinfectant. It contains hydrogen peroxide, acidic acid, parasitic acid and sulfuric acid.

Once PRP discovered the chemical leak had not stopped and a small vapor cloud formed into the atmosphere, air monitoring as well as a shelter-in-place order was implemented.

“The reaction is still taking place, however, it is minimized with us dumping copious amounts of water on those vessels and cooling them,” Meiman said. “So we feel like at this time, the incident is stabilized. However, the incident is still ongoing.”

The incident caused all lanes to close on both sides of I-264 in the area between mile markers 2.6 and 5.1 between Dumesnil Street and Cane Run Road.

Officials said there should be no impact to the community.

