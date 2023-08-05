Louisville Metro Council members to host community meeting addressing gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council members Ben Reno-Weber and Andrew Owen are hosting a community meeting on Sunday, August 6, according to a release.

The meeting is currently scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Douglass Boulevard Christian Church.

The community meeting will discuss the recent gun violence, what is being done in response, and ask for the community’s input. Several Metro Government departments have been invited to the meeting to provide updates, officials said.

To RSVP for the meeting, click or tap here to ensure there is enough seating. District 8 is also offering an Uber code for a free ride to the meeting, the code is: rM8NqTsjjhT. The Uber voucher can also be accepted by clicking or tapping here.

