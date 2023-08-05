Scammers use Dawne Gee’s charity post to ask for credit card information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a helpless feeling when you know you’ve been scammed.

For WAVE News Anchor Dawne Gee, that feeling of helplessness turned into action and anger when scammers tried to use her good name and a fundraiser she worked tirelessly putting together for a nonprofit that has worked for over 35 years to meet the needs of families doing the best they can to survive when it seems that all odds are against them.

This story is a warning about that hoax as well as the hard work she and others are putting in to make a difference for this community along with tips to keep you safe from other deceptive rip-offs.

Marlon Cummings is the Executive Director of the Jeffersontown Area Ministries. Louisville’s 13 Area Ministries are united in serving the needs of the community.

Gee celebrated her 60th birthday this year and her 29th year at WAVE News. To express her gratitude for it all, her wish was to find a way to help serve families and individuals in need in WAVE Country.

The city’s Community Based Area ministries give emergency assistance with food, utilities, rent, or other services that come to them every day. With the 13 Area Ministries, she launched 60 Strong. More information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

“It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors,” Cummings said. “You’re a great neighbor, and you want to help people. And hopefully, there are more people out there who want to help their neighbors because we have a lot of neighbors who need to be helped.”

Where there are those willing to do good, someone with bad intentions is usually not far away. It took no time until someone tried to use our efforts to support our 13 area ministries to scam neighbors in WAVE Country.

Whitney Adkins from Greater Kentucky and South-Central Indiana’s Better Business Bureau says always look before you leap into anything. The scammers that changed my post for Community Area Ministries did not use correct syntax or proper English.

”That’s a red flag,” Adkins said. “Why would they need a credit card number to validate anything?”

To hopefully get people excited about finding their area ministry in their neighborhood, there is a chance to win a free new grill for anyone that posts a picture on the ministries’ website before August 11.

The scammer’s post asks for a credit card for validation and promised “no fees would be charged”.

”They know how to be convincing, and they know how to get you to think with your emotions instead of your logic,” said Adkins.

Major Eddie Jones of the St. Matthew’s police Department says just stop for a moment.

“Don’t feel pressured to act immediately,” he said. “Call a friend, someone you trust, a family member, and tell them what’s going on.”

Think first about your actions and it will help you later.

”It protects you and your money and your personal details,” Adkins said.

Go to the site of the charity you wish to give to when you are ready to donate. Do not click on any link sent to you in an email or text. Don’t ever give out personal information. Report scams to the police, the Better Business Bureau, your state charity regulator and the FTC by clicking or tapping here.

Gee started “A Recipe to End Hunger” in 2015. The nonprofit is a 501c3 that originally focused mainly on childhood hunger. Since the pandemic, it has found it important to shift support to meet the needs of not only children but families who find themselves asking for assistance for the first time as well as the needs of the increasing number of houseless.

It even had its first fundraiser this year to help families with the overwhelming cost of feeding their pets because so many have had to surrender them due to the high cost of just making ends meet.

When you support “A Recipe to End Hunger”, 100% of the funds collected and the items donated go to support programs already in place that are serving our community members who are in need in some way. They have no paid staff. Gee rallies friends, family, and those who follow her platform on-air or online to get the job done. The programs they donate to work tirelessly, but they lack the capital or resources needed to get the job done.

A Recipe to End Hunger has concerts, karaoke contests, cooking contests, jazz on the river and other endless efforts all through the year. Gee’s nonprofit is supporting the Community Area Ministries for her 60th birthday which was April 30th.

The Community Area Ministries is united in serving the needs of the community in a caring fashion while preserving individual dignity. They offer support and services without prejudice or discrimination. The Association brings together 13 Community Based Area Ministries to serve families and individuals in need of emergency assistance be it food, utilities, rent, or other services. Each area ministry offers services tailored to the unique and diverse community in which it operates.

The goal is to ask people to support the Community Area Ministry in their neighborhood. The first problem we must tackle is that so many people do not know where their area ministry is located.

We are asking folks to go to our fundraiser page, which the Community Area Ministry has named 60 Strong, by clicking or tapping here.

On this website is all the information they need however at the bottom of the site they can find the location of their area ministry. If they go to their area ministry and then take a picture of themselves in front of their area ministry and post it on the 60 Strong website, they will be entered to win a new grill, a Flame-PRO Grill 25in Charcoal Grill as well as:

Matte Porcelain Enameled Cast Iron Cooking Grates

Large Side Table & Fold Down Front Workstation

Height-Adjustable Charcoal Tray

Steel Smokestack & Adjustable Damper

Removable Ash Pan

Two 7 IN. Wheels

The drawing for that grill will be on August 11. After that, we will begin the registration for the next prize. Each prize is located on the 60 Strong website. There is no cost at all to register for any prize.

A Gatlinburg Getaway:

Gatlinburg Getaway Package for two people including a one-night hotel stay with breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn and an Attractions Pass to 32 different Gatlinburg attractions. The package value is $2,650.

A Dollywood family reunion that includes:

20 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood for the “ultimate family reunion” package. That’s a $2000 value so hopefully, that would be a help to get folks to donate.

12 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood’s Splash Country for the “ultimate pool party.” Value of $750.

The last prize package will be given away at the Association of Community Ministries “Togetherfest” concert on September 24th in Paristown, featuring Sheryl Rouse and The Crashers. All 13 ministries will be there. Many ministries. One Mission.

Sheryl Rouse is one of the most talented and energetic performers in the world. Sheryl performs regularly and always delivers top-quality entertainment. She has been compared to the likes of Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin and has performed with artists such as: Al Green, Eddie LeVert, Shirley Murdock, Frankie Beverly, Lenny Williams, and so many others across the United States.

The Crashers synergize high-energy performance, extraordinary musical talent, and audience interaction to make your event fun and memorable! While playing all your favorites from their extensive song list, ranging from the 50s to current hits today, The Crashers will have your guests dancing and singing throughout your event. The Crashers have performed nationwide, always leaving audiences asking for more. From the official pre-game band for NBC at Super Bowl XLVI to sharing the stage with famous artists such as Luke Bryan, Kid Rock, Aerosmith, and Blake Shelton, The Crashers are seasoned professionals who know how to please crowds and event planners. Members of The Crashers have been certified as gold and platinum-selling artists by the Recording Industry Association of America and the Canadian Recording Industry Association. They’ve also appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Grand Ole Opry, MTV, and many more.

The “Nothing But Summer Fun Package” includes:

Pit Barrel Smoker

Includes a Coca-Cola 5x5 tent.

Coca-Cola chairs

Coca-Cola branded Corn Hole board set

Cooler

Grill

Gift from Kingsley Meats

Portable tent umbrella

Free raffle tickets will be given away during the first hour of the program. The Nothing But Summer Fun Package will be given away at the end of the concert. You must be present to win.

The best part of all of this is that hopefully, people will become familiar with the wonderful service of the ministries in their neighborhood and possibly form a relationship of some kind that may lead them to continue to be active with the pantry later down the road.

I need all the help I can get to spread the word for people to register for the prizes. I also hope people will see the good work of the pantry and donate what they can be it time, pantry items or money. There are more people in need than ever before, so they need more help than ever before. Thank you for even considering getting involved!!!

Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.