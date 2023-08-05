St. Matthews installs special cameras to help catch criminals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A technology proven to help solve auto crimes is now helping the St. Matthews Police Department.

Flock cameras allow police from all over the country to work together to catch criminals who use cars in their crimes.

St. Matthews Police have already installed five cameras in some of the busiest intersections in the city, and they’ve helped them catch a carjacker.

Driving down the road like at Frankfort and Shelbyville in St Matthews, it’s easy to miss the cameras.

They’re about the size of a cell phone, but their impact is much larger.

“We were able to locate the car from a carjacking within a couple of hours inside the city of Louisville,” Major Eddie Jones with St. Matthews Police said. “And we sent officers down there, and we were able to locate it within about 45 minutes after it hit one of the flock cameras.”

Here is how the system works.

If a car is stolen, like what happened last weekend in St Matthews, and then the car goes by a flock camera, the camera will record the time and the place it happened.

So if police enter that license plate number into the database, they’ll have that information.

It doesn’t matter where it happens.

“We could literally track someone that was involved in a crime or a vehicle that was involved in a crime actually each state across the nation,” Jones said. “If it hits one of those flock cameras, we’ll know where they’re at.”

Another example of a flock camera helping police happened in Oldham County last month.

The camera had only been up for 12 hours before it was put to use to find a hit-and-run suspect.

“The detectives may not have had an investigative lead without these LPR cameras,” said Holly Beilin, who works for Flock Safety. “So providing the image of the vehicle, the license plate, being able to connect that and follow that investigative lead.”

Along with Oldham County Police, St. Matthews is joining LMPD, J-town police, and Middletown Police in using the cameras.

“It’s great for detectives and investigators,” Jones said. It’s a system with leads to help them try and solve crimes much quicker.”

Jones said they’re going to see how much these five cameras help, and then they’ll decide if they’re going to add more.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.