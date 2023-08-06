Contact Troubleshooters
18-year-old drowns in Rockcastle River

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad says just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, they were called for a possible drowning near Bee Rock Trail close to Rockcastle River.

The agency says an 18-year-old resident of Pulaski County was seen going under water while swimming and did not surface.

Rescuers deployed boats and divers to the scene. After searching the area, Pulaski County divers made a positive find on the body and began a recovery mission.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

