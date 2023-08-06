ALERT DAY: Mostly dry today, strong storms after sunset

ALERT DAYS

SUNDAY NIGHT (8/6/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY - Strong storms with damaging winds and hail arrive tonight

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures Monday

Pleasant weather Tuesday with below-average highs and lower humidity levels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The majority of today will be dry, with even some rays of sunshine peaking through this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s for highs. Strong/severe storms will be possible this evening, mainly after sunset.

Storms will continue tonight into the predawn hours of Monday morning. Again, some of these could be strong/severe with damaging winds and hail being the primary impacts.

Stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts while you’re sleeping! Showers and storms are likely early Monday morning, with a few afternoon showers possible.

Winds will also turn gusty during the afternoon as well, even outside any thunderstorm activity. Wind gusts could reach speeds of 30 MPH+.

Breezy and gusty winds continue Monday night, turning calmer after sunset. Any lingering showers will come to an end as well.

Temperatures will be cooler, with lows falling into the 60s by Tuesday morning.

