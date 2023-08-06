Bardstown Police Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects pictured above, according to a Facebook post.

Officials said the suspects and vehicle are related to a robbery of Keystone Liquors around 9:13 p.m. Friday night.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.

