Bardstown Police Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects pictured above, according to a Facebook post.
Officials said the suspects and vehicle are related to a robbery of Keystone Liquors around 9:13 p.m. Friday night.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
