Clarksville Parks and Recreation begin work on new 5-year master plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled meetings to get the public’s input on the department’s five-year master plan.

Officials said it is essential to get input from residents so that the department can better understand how the parks can meet current and future needs. The meetings will help Clarksville Parks and Recreation determine their plans for new and renovated facilities and programs.

The meetings are currently scheduled for:

Wednesday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. - Clarksville Town Hall Council Chambers - 2000 Broadway Street, Clarksville, IN

Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. - Bolt + Tie Lobby - 1400 Main Street, Clarksville, IN

Monday, August 14 at 5 p.m. - Clark County REMC - 7810 S.R. 60, Sellersburg, IN

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.