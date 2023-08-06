Contact Troubleshooters
‘A Community Effort’: Wilt Week earns $170,000+ for Officer Nick Wilt, his family

Officer Nick Wilt's family collected a check totaling $170,000 from the donations coming from Wilt Week.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wilt week is officially in the books and thanks to the collective generosity of the community, the Wilt family now has some extra funds to support Officer Wilt during his recovery.

Saturday, members of the Wilt family received a check for all the donations collected throughout this week that reached $170,000.

An amount most involved says went above and beyond everyone’s expectations.

“I was adding and as I kept adding I was like, ‘Oh my, oh my gosh, oh my!’ I couldn’t wait to call somebody and say, ‘Ahhhhh you’re never going to believe this,’” Wilt Week Co-organizer Cindy Bailey said.

From August 1 to August 5, the city belonged to Officer Nick Wilt and his family.

From National Night Out for police departments on August 1, to huge donations from Texas Roadhouse throughout the week as they donated 100% of their proceeds to Officer Wilt and his family.

Then on August 2 and 4, there were multiple events on wheels, including the Four Wheels For Wilt Jeep Show, Two Wheels for Wilt Bike Show and the Hot Wheels for Wilt Car Show.

The community came together to make life a little easier for the Wilt family.

Bailey said barely anyone said no to helping this family while they were planning the week out.

A beacon of light she feels the city desperately needed.

“It brings hope, you know,” Bailey said. “We’ve had a lot of negativity in this city, a lot of bad things happen and to see something so good that so many people get behind, you just can’t beat that.”

The week’s events concluded in St. Matthews at their Potato Festival where Wilt’s Aunt and Uncle accepted the check totaling the week’s donations on behalf of the family.

Creating a moment words can’t describe and tallying 1$70,000 dollars.

The family says they’re incredibly grateful for the community’s generosity.

“It’s overwhelming. Like I said it’s just unbelievable just how this community has come together and done all the things they’ve done,’ said Wilt’s aunt Beth McBride and uncle Tom McBride. “People that don’t even know him, you know it’s really made this process a little brighter and easier.”

Among the crowd at Saturday’s presentation were Julie Andersen and Dana Mitchell, two of the survivors from the Old National Bank shooting on April 10th.

They say the outpouring of love for Officer Wilt and them has been the reason they’re able to push forward.

“Invaluable. I mean I can’t imagine going through this without the support we’ve had,” Mitchell Andersen said. “Both the community and the bank itself and our coworkers and other cities. It’s just been wonderful.”

For the Wilt family, these donations go towards the next chapter of their lives. They said they will attack head-on because they’re all “Wilt strong.”

“Just have faith and never give up‚” the McBride’s shared. “He’s here for a reason, we’re all here for a reason and senseless acts of violence, you know, you can overcome those.”

If you’d still like to donate it is not too late, donations are still being collected and you can find out how by clicking or tapping here.

