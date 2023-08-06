Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to start the week

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, August 6, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Additional rounds of storms possible through the evening
  • More rounds of rain possible Wednesday PM into Thursday
  • Watching weekend rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible this afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs despite the clouds and rain chances. Breezy conditions and scattered downpours linger into the evening hours. Calmer weather is expected after sunset. Temperatures fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Plenty of sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast as temperatures jump back into the 80s for highs. Humidity will also be lower tomorrow, which will add to the pleasant forecast. Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night. Lows slide into the 60s overnight into Wednesday morning.

More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon/evening through Thursday. Some of these storms may be strong. Stay weather aware as we monitor the mid-week forecast. Keep a close eye on the free WAVE Weather App.

