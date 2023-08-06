Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man was killed in a crash on I-265 South near New Cut Road on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Police said when they arrived, they found a man driving a sedan had left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was extricated from the car and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

He was identified as 29-year-old Martin Heinly. The coroner said Heinly died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police said no one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-265 near New Cut were closed while the accident investigation was underway.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.