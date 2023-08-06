Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree identified

KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man was killed in a crash on I-265 South near New Cut Road on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Police said when they arrived, they found a man driving a sedan had left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was extricated from the car and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

He was identified as 29-year-old Martin Heinly. The coroner said Heinly died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police said no one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-265 near New Cut were closed while the accident investigation was underway.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
Man arrested, charged with murder of girlfriend in Clifton Heights neighborhood
Woman killed in head-on crash involving fire truck on Hanover Hill
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Bardstown Police Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Calmer Tuesday before more storms and another Alert Day Wednesday

Latest News

Sherman Minton Bridge’s lower deck lanes going east, west reopen
All lanes closed on I-65 South near mile marker 93 in Hardin County
All lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a hazmat spill.
Louisville Emergency Services lifts shelter-in-place order following chemical spill
Semi overturned on I-65 in Bullitt County.
1 hospitalized after semi overturns off I-65 in Bullitt County