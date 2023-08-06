Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said a man was killed in a crash on I-265 South near New Cut Road on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Police said when they arrived, they found a man driving a sedan had left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was extricated from the car and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Police said no one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-265 near New Cut are closed at this time. Police said they hope to have at least one lane open to traffic within an hour of this writing.

This is an ongoing investigation.

