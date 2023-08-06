Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree

KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said a man was killed in a crash on I-265 South near New Cut Road on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Police said when they arrived, they found a man driving a sedan had left the road and crashed into a tree.

He was extricated from the car and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Police said no one else was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-265 near New Cut are closed at this time. Police said they hope to have at least one lane open to traffic within an hour of this writing.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi overturned on I-65 in Bullitt County.
1 hospitalized after semi overturns off I-65 in Bullitt County
All lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a hazmat spill.
Louisville Emergency Services lifts shelter-in-place order following chemical spill
Jackie Calvert spend decades living in Florida, and she decided to move after just one visit to...
Woman moves to Henderson after visiting on a riverboat cruise
The movie comes out October 13th.
Movie about Louisville’s 1994 ‘snow baby’ in theaters this October
Coroner identifies 20-year-old killed in Breckinridge County crash

Latest News

All lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a hazmat spill.
Louisville Emergency Services lifts shelter-in-place order following chemical spill
Semi overturned on I-65 in Bullitt County.
1 hospitalized after semi overturns off I-65 in Bullitt County
Sherman Minton Bridge
Sherman Minton Bridge will not reopen before Monday morning rush hour
Location: I-265 North at MM 32.5 Approaching Westport Rd in Jefferson County
All lanes blocked on I-265 North near Westport Road due to multi-vehicle crash