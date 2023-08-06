Contact Troubleshooters
Woman killed in head-on crash involving fire truck on Hanover Hill

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 44-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash involving a fire truck on Hanover Hill Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Clifty Hollow Road near Madison, Indiana.

Early investigation revealed a 2005 International Fire Truck from the Hanover Fire Department had responded to the area to assist in clearing dried mud from the roadway. 

The fire truck was headed east in the westbound lanes of Clifty Hollow Road and crashed head-on with a 2015 Toyota Rav4.

ISP said the driver of the Toyota, Terrie Cox, died before she could be taken to the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by ISP. Toxicology tests are pending at this time.

Despite the tests, officials said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

