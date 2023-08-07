Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

21-year-old stabbed to death in Clifton Heights identified; boyfriend arrested

22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 21-year-old who was stabbed to death in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a report of a woman down in the 2100 block of Biljana Drive around 9:15 a.m.

Officers arrived and found Martha Perez-Silva dead. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Through interviews with neighbors, detectives learned a loud, violent fight had been heard coming from the woman’s apartment.

An arrest report said her boyfriend, 22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia, was apparently the only person in the apartment when Perez-Silva was killed.

Jesus Santos-Florencia was arrested in connection to her death and charged with one count of murder - domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree identified
FORECAST: Calmer Tuesday before more storms and another Alert Day Wednesday
Congrats, Ariel!
Louisville native crowned winner of Miss Black USA in Washington
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Bardstown Police Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect

Latest News

Storm danage.
Weekend storms tear through southern Indiana
WAVE News Alert
WATCH: Mayor Greenberg, Metro officials address concerns for residents near Applegate Lane
FORECAST: Calmer Tuesday before more storms and another Alert Day Wednesday
The daylight revealed the damage left behind to building on the Town Square in Paoli, Ind....
Storms cause damage to businesses in Downtown Paoli square
Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Officials: Multiple train cars derail in Northern Kentucky