21-year-old stabbed to death in Clifton Heights identified; boyfriend arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 21-year-old who was stabbed to death in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a report of a woman down in the 2100 block of Biljana Drive around 9:15 a.m.

Officers arrived and found Martha Perez-Silva dead. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Through interviews with neighbors, detectives learned a loud, violent fight had been heard coming from the woman’s apartment.

An arrest report said her boyfriend, 22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia, was apparently the only person in the apartment when Perez-Silva was killed.

Jesus Santos-Florencia was arrested in connection to her death and charged with one count of murder - domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

