24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash on Factory Lane early Monday.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Factory Lane near Fordham Park Drive. Louisville Metro police said the vehicle was headed south on Factory Lane when the driver lost control and veered across the opposing lane.

According to LMPD, the car then went into the grass and struck a tree after traveling a short distance. The impact caused the woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, to be ejected.

She died before she could be taken to a hospital. The coroner identified her as 24-year-old Emily Foreman.

The crash remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

