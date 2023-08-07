All lanes closed on I-65 South near mile marker 93 in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday morning commuters in Hardin County should be aware of a major closure on the interstate.

All lanes are closed on I-65 South at mile marker 93.

The lanes could be closed for a few hours, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted at exit 94.

