All lanes closed on I-65 South near mile marker 93 in Hardin County
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday morning commuters in Hardin County should be aware of a major closure on the interstate.
All lanes are closed on I-65 South at mile marker 93.
The lanes could be closed for a few hours, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
Southbound traffic is currently being diverted at exit 94.
