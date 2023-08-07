Contact Troubleshooters
Crews restoring power, clearing debris from roads in southern Indiana

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana communities are currently dealing with the aftermath of the overnight storms.

Crews are out clearing debris from the roads and working to get power back for residents after the heavy rainfall from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Some school districts announced delays and closures for Monday.

Duke Energy’s outage map is showing about 2,000 customers are still without power as of 8:30 a.m. This is down significantly from the 15,000 customers who originally lost power.

Get the latest on the forecast from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

