Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Devin Leary prepares for upcoming season with new squad

Devin Leary’s journey to Lexington has been defined by a ride of ups and downs.
By Dusty Baker
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Devin Leary’s journey to Lexington has been defined by a ride of ups and downs.

After being considered one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC a year ago, Leary’s season came to a crashing halt.

On October 8, the then NC State quarterback would suffer a blow to his shoulder against Florida State.

Leary learned he tore his right pectoral muscle, ending his season at NC State.

Following shoulder surgery, Leary elected to transfer to Kentucky.

“Coming in as a transfer, you first have to earn the respect of your teammates through your hard work,” Leary said.

”Devin is a very natural leader,” Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops said.

The 23-year-old senior is expected to start for the Wildcats at quarterback.

”Now I can use my voice a little bit more, be more vocal, and continue to earn the respect of all of my teammates,” Leary said.

After tearing his pectoral muscle against Florida State, Leary said he battled through the adversity and progressed in his recovery.

”A season-ending injury really challenges you and tests your true love for the game,” Leary said. “Here I am today fully healthy, 100 percent.”

Coming over from the ACC to the SEC is going to be one of the adjustments Leary said he is prepared for.

”Regardless of who you play in this league, everyone is coming for your head,” Leary said.

Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen was one of the key faces Leary said had an impact on his decision to transfer to Kentucky.

”He has a great way about him,” Coen said. “He just has a really nice way of connecting with people, and he is a really high football IQ kid.”

”One of the reasons why I came here is I wanted to develop and become the best quarterback I could be, and that starts with Coach Coen,” Leary said. “I just want to continue to learn from him.”

In his short time in Lexington, Leary is already leading the Cats in the right direction.

”He is just letting his voice grow as camp has gone on and spring has gone on,” UK Offensive Lineman Eli Cox said. “I think his confidence is improving and he is getting that respect from the guys.”

”Finding his voice and finding that leadership role to whatever level it goes to, it will happen authentically in time,” Stoops said.

”From the minute I stepped on campus, they brought me in like I’ve been here the whole time,” Leary said. “I love this game and I can’t wait to compete every day with all of my brothers.”

Leary’s new chapter begins on September 2 at Kroger Field when the Kentucky Wildcats kick off their season against Ball State.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi overturned on I-65 in Bullitt County.
1 hospitalized after semi overturns off I-65 in Bullitt County
All lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a hazmat spill.
Louisville Emergency Services lifts shelter-in-place order following chemical spill
The movie comes out October 13th.
Movie about Louisville’s 1994 ‘snow baby’ in theaters this October
Jackie Calvert spend decades living in Florida, and she decided to move after just one visit to...
Woman moves to Henderson after visiting on a riverboat cruise
KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree

Latest News

Devin Leary’s journey to Lexington has been defined by a ride of ups and downs.
Devin Leary prepares for upcoming season with new squad
Jack Plummer looks to lead UofL at quarterback position
Jack Plummer looks to lead UofL at quarterback position
UofL Head Coach Kenny Payne addressed the media following summer workouts with his new group of...
Kenny Payne discusses upcoming season
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Joe Burrow answers contract extension questions