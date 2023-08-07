Devin Leary prepares for upcoming season with new squad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Devin Leary’s journey to Lexington has been defined by a ride of ups and downs.

After being considered one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC a year ago, Leary’s season came to a crashing halt.

On October 8, the then NC State quarterback would suffer a blow to his shoulder against Florida State.

Leary learned he tore his right pectoral muscle, ending his season at NC State.

Following shoulder surgery, Leary elected to transfer to Kentucky.

“Coming in as a transfer, you first have to earn the respect of your teammates through your hard work,” Leary said.

”Devin is a very natural leader,” Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops said.

The 23-year-old senior is expected to start for the Wildcats at quarterback.

”Now I can use my voice a little bit more, be more vocal, and continue to earn the respect of all of my teammates,” Leary said.

After tearing his pectoral muscle against Florida State, Leary said he battled through the adversity and progressed in his recovery.

”A season-ending injury really challenges you and tests your true love for the game,” Leary said. “Here I am today fully healthy, 100 percent.”

Coming over from the ACC to the SEC is going to be one of the adjustments Leary said he is prepared for.

”Regardless of who you play in this league, everyone is coming for your head,” Leary said.

Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen was one of the key faces Leary said had an impact on his decision to transfer to Kentucky.

”He has a great way about him,” Coen said. “He just has a really nice way of connecting with people, and he is a really high football IQ kid.”

”One of the reasons why I came here is I wanted to develop and become the best quarterback I could be, and that starts with Coach Coen,” Leary said. “I just want to continue to learn from him.”

In his short time in Lexington, Leary is already leading the Cats in the right direction.

”He is just letting his voice grow as camp has gone on and spring has gone on,” UK Offensive Lineman Eli Cox said. “I think his confidence is improving and he is getting that respect from the guys.”

”Finding his voice and finding that leadership role to whatever level it goes to, it will happen authentically in time,” Stoops said.

”From the minute I stepped on campus, they brought me in like I’ve been here the whole time,” Leary said. “I love this game and I can’t wait to compete every day with all of my brothers.”

Leary’s new chapter begins on September 2 at Kroger Field when the Kentucky Wildcats kick off their season against Ball State.

