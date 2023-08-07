Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dog rescued after bitten five times by copperhead on hike

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dog needed to be rescued after it was bitten by a copperhead snake while on a hike in Wolfe County.

Officials with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said they received a call of a dog in distress near Turtle Back Arch around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

They said the dog was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The dog’s owners had carried the canine on their back for around a mile before meeting up with the rescue team.

The dog was administered Benadryl and carried out.

In a post on Facebook, the rescue team said the dog, Sasha, was taken to a veterinary hospital in Lexington.

There they found Sasha had been bitten five times by a copperhead on both of her back legs.

“We wish “Sasha” a speedy recovery and commend the owners for working so hard to get her out quickly,” the post said.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree
Woman killed in head-on crash involving fire truck on Hanover Hill
22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
Man arrested, charged with murder of girlfriend in Clifton Heights neighborhood
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Bardstown Police Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect
The well-advertised cold front moving in Friday will increase our storm chances during the...
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to start the week

Latest News

Crews removing debris from roads, restoring power for southern Indiana communities
The well-advertised cold front moving in Friday will increase our storm chances during the...
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to start the week
All lanes closed on I-65 South near mile marker 93 in Hardin County
Wolter Chiropractic & Wellness offering health screenings before school starts
Besides making sure kids have all their books and supplies, it’s also a good time to check in...
Wolter Chiropractic & Wellness offering start of school year screenings