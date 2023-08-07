Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Calmer Tuesday before more storms and another Alert Day Wednesday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • WEDNESDAY (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers this evening
  • Quiet weather for Tuesday after patchy fog in the morning
  • ALERT DAY: Rounds of strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A breezy and showery look to things early this evening will fade overnight, allowing clouds to break up and temperatures to sink down into the 60s heading into early Tuesday morning. Patchy fog will develop by sunrise Tuesday, so use caution.

Tuesday is a pleasant one with drier weather and lower humidity. Amidst a few clouds during the afternoon we’ll pick up a small shower chance mainly northeast of Louisville. Highs will be in the 80s.

The very small shower chance will continue until mid evening northeast of Louisville, but the rest of Tuesday night looks mainly dry and partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as storms during the evening and overnight hours could become strong to severe. Most of the daytime hours on Wednesday look dry and warm, however. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the 80s.

The Alert Day continues Wednesday night as rounds of strong to severe storms move through. These storms will persist into early Thursday morning, but Thursday’s scattered storm chance mainly exits before sunrise, making the rest of the day drier.

Friday is another reprieve day from severe weather before storms move back in on Saturday.

Stay weather aware as we monitor the mid-week forecast. Keep a close eye on the free WAVE Weather App.

WAVE Evening Weather - Monday, August 7, 2023

