Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: More Storms Possible Late Wednesday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 7, 2023
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • WEDNESDAY (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of fog early Tuesday
  • ALERT DAY: Rounds of strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday
  • Additional rain chances to start the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds break up with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Areas of fog will be possible as winds calm and temperatures drop to the mid-60s.

Drier and calmer days are expected Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb back near seasonal norms in the mid-80s.

All in all a pleasant day with only a minor shower chance in the forecast.

The very small shower chance will continue until the mid-evening northeast of Louisville, but the rest of Tuesday night looks mainly dry and partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as storms during the evening and overnight hours could become strong to severe.

Most of the daytime hours on Wednesday look dry and warm, however. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the 80s.

The Alert Day continues Wednesday night as rounds of strong to severe storms move through.

These storms will persist into early Thursday morning, but Thursday’s scattered storm chance mainly exits before sunrise, making the rest of the day drier.

Friday is another reprieve day from severe weather before storms move back in on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 7, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 7, 2023

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Congrats, Ariel!
Louisville native crowned winner of Miss Black USA in Washington
Southern Indiana school districts announce delays and closures
KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree identified
22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
21-year-old stabbed to death in Clifton Heights identified; boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Overnight storms leave damage throughout southern Indiana blocking roads
Overnight storms leave damage throughout southern Indiana blocking roads
Storms cause damage to businesses in downtown Paoli square
Storms cause damage to businesses in downtown Paoli square
Storm danage.
Weekend storms tear through southern Indiana
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 7, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 7, 2023
The daylight revealed the damage left behind to building on the Town Square in Paoli, Ind....
Storms cause damage to businesses in downtown Paoli square