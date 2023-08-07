FORECAST: More Storms Possible Late Wednesday

ALERT DAYS

WEDNESDAY (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of fog early Tuesday

ALERT DAY: Rounds of strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday

Additional rain chances to start the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds break up with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Areas of fog will be possible as winds calm and temperatures drop to the mid-60s.

Drier and calmer days are expected Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb back near seasonal norms in the mid-80s.

All in all a pleasant day with only a minor shower chance in the forecast.

The very small shower chance will continue until the mid-evening northeast of Louisville, but the rest of Tuesday night looks mainly dry and partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as storms during the evening and overnight hours could become strong to severe.

Most of the daytime hours on Wednesday look dry and warm, however. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the 80s.

The Alert Day continues Wednesday night as rounds of strong to severe storms move through.

These storms will persist into early Thursday morning, but Thursday’s scattered storm chance mainly exits before sunrise, making the rest of the day drier.

Friday is another reprieve day from severe weather before storms move back in on Saturday.

