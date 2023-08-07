FORECAST: Quiet before storms return Wednesday

ALERT DAYS

WEDNESDAY (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog this morning

Strong storms possible Wednesday evening/night

More rounds of rain Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is in today’s forecast. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening into tonight. However, most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as we monitor the potential for strong to severe storms starting tomorrow afternoon. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are threats. Temperatures will warm into the 80s before the storms arrive. Our strong to severe storm potential remains tomorrow night as the Alert Day continues and the cold front approaches. Make sure to have multiple ways to get alerts overnight. Lows will be in the muggy 60s to near 70° by Thursday morning.

Friday’s forecast features a break from severe weather before storms move back in Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.