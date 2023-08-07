FORECAST: Strong storms heads east

WEATHER HEADLINES

Tornado WATCH east of I-65 through 6 p.m. ET

Severe threat diminishes by 12-1 p.m.

More strong storms Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More scattered showers into the afternoon hours with any stronger storms remaining a risk for areas east of I-65 for just a few more hours, otherwise, a windy but quiet setup into the afternoon is expected.

Breezy conditions and scattered downpours linger into the evening hours. Calmer weather is expected after sunset. Temperatures fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Plenty of sunshine is in Tuesday’s forecast as temperatures jump back into the 80s for highs. Humidity will also be lower tomorrow, which will add to the pleasant forecast. Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night. Lows slide into the 60s overnight into Wednesday morning.

More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon/evening through Thursday. Some of these storms may be strong.

Stay weather aware as we monitor the mid-week forecast. Keep a close eye on the free WAVE Weather App.

