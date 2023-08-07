Contact Troubleshooters
Lower deck of Sherman Minton opened going east, west to reopen soon

(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lower deck of the Sherman Minton bridge going east has been reopened with the westbound lanes being set to reopen after midnight, according to a release.

Crews finished the needed repairs and final inspections on the westbound Kentucky approach bearing on Sunday, officials said. The lower deck will have two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane opened, and the I-264 ramp to westbound I-64 will also be opened.

The top deck will stay closed until a permanent repair is completed, officials said. During this closure, there will be no access to the New Albany exit (123).

The bridge has been closed since July 27 when crews found a problem with a bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky approach.

Officials decided to close both decks from “an abundance of caution” as the part that needs repairs partially overhangs the lower deck where the bearing is. The bearing and its pier are needed for support.

Officials said that even with the limited reopening, drivers should find alternate routes if possible and to expect delays.

