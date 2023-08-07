Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested, charged with murder of girlfriend in Clifton Heights neighborhood

22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested and charged with the death of his girlfriend on Sunday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a woman down in the 2100 block of Biljana Drive around 9:15 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Throughout the investigation and interviews with neighbors, officials learned a loud, violent fight had been heard coming from the woman’s apartment.

Detectives then detained the woman’s boyfriend who said he was the only person in the apartment at the time of the woman’s death, Smiley said.

22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia has been charged with one count of Murder-Domestic Violence. The investigation is ongoing.

