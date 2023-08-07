Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Greenberg, Metro officials address concerns for residents near Applegate Lane

The meeting was held Monday.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg and other Metro officials hosted a community meeting for residents to address concerns about the Applegate Lane investigation.

The meeting is being held after a resident in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane called LMPD to report a concern within the neighborhood.

Marc Hibel, 53, was arrested July 27 for allegedly having hazardous material, including chemicals and explosives, inside his home.

On Aug. 1, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced issued an emergency declaration but said there is not an immediate threat to the community.

Officials have said a possible controlled burn of the house will go in place the week of Aug. 14.

Residents in the area joined a community meeting on Monday to have their questions answered by Metro officials working on the investigation.

LMPD said safety is the number one priority for all residents. The plan will not be finalized and approved by Greenberg until all safety precautions are met.

If an evacuation is required, officials said a 48-hour notice will be given and emergency management will ride through the area using PSA systems.

Air monitoring systems will be installed until further notice.

(Watch full meeting below)

