Metro Councilmembers hold community meeting addressing crime, noise in Districts 8, 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two recent shootings prompted two metro councilmen to host a community meeting Sunday night searching for solutions to the outbreak of violence in their districts.

District 8 Councilman Ben Reno-Weber and District 9 Councilman Andrew Owen met with community members Sunday night at the Douglass Boulevard Christian Church.

The meeting follows two fatal shootings in the span of a week near Bardstown Road and Frankfort Avenue.

“We were really looking to, first off, help people understand all the initiatives that are in place, recognizing that they’re not enough because they’re not getting the results that we want,” Reno-Weber said. “Also to give an opportunity for people to ask questions to the people that are most involved in these issues as stakeholders.”

A man was killed and two others were seriously injured in the shooting that happened around 3 a.m. Monday near Bardstown Road.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as 31-year-old Ricky Kemp of Louisville. Police say he died from his injuries at the hospital. No suspects have been identified in the shooting.

Then Thursday, another shooting broke out around 10:00 p.m. on Frankfort Avenue when police said 46-year-old James Monti began shooting at officers.

Police then shot Monti who later died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

It’s left residents with questions about what more can be done to prevent violence in their neighborhoods.

“Sometimes I don’t take it as a challenge to the city or a challenge to the agencies to do better,” Director Paul Callanan with the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said. “Often it’s more of look, we’re impacted by this. Where do we fit in this role in reducing gun violence in the city?”

At the meeting, residents discussed what they can do to report crime when they see it. Things like making a noise complaint, contacting Metro 311, and contacting Metro Safe to speak to an officer in real time.

Residents complained of the noise that comes from bars in the area at night. Brad Silveria, director of Jefferson County Alcohol Beverage Control, announced he would be implementing a zero-tolerance policy for noise at bars in Jefferson County.

“The fines for one noise violation, if it’s greater than 50 feet away, that’s the noise unreasonable standard, it’s a $2,500 fine for the first offense,” Silveria said.

However, beyond reporting specific incidents, residents say the issue of gun violence will require long-term solutions.

“I thought it was really good,” Bonnycastle resident Carolyn Congleton said about the meeting. “I think it rings home the point that it’s a complicated problem. It’s not just an easy solution. It’s going to require a long-term solution.”

Reno-Weber says that can start with investing in things like violence intervention and prevention programs.

“I think there’s also a lot of work that we still need to be doing on a community level about interrupting the cycle of violence and that’s more of a medium-term thing and then investing upstream,” Reno-Weber said. “Violence is often precipitated by people who themselves experience trauma and violence and we need to interrupt that cycle farther up.”

