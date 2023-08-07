NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The National Weather Service is still surveying damage in Dubois County, but they confirm a tornado.

They say damage is in Kellerville and Haysville along SR 56.

Their preliminary estimate is an EF-1 tornado with 97 mph winds and a path width of 150 yards.

It happened around 12:30 am EDT.

Video sent to us by Sue Jane Poppe shows a tornado in that area.

She says it was taken looking north in northern Dubois County.

Meteorologist Byron Douglas says the video shows a tornado packed with lightning.

WITZ radio shared photos of some of the damage in Haysville.

We also spoke with some people who had property damage, and there will be reports tonight on 14 News.

Several people were without power across the Tri-State.

At one point, a few thousand customers were without power across Dubois County.

A lot of that power has been restored.

In Kentucky, Kenergy reported a few hundred customers were out across stretches of Union, Henderson, and Daviess counties.

The entire Tri-State saw light shows all night long.

