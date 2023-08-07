Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a woman being shot in the face while driving.

Twenty-year-old Brayden Smith, of Demossville, Kentucky, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, police say a Villa Hills police officer was flagged down by someone at the Sunoco on Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs, claiming a person had just been shot.

Police said investigators determined Onishea was driving on Interstate 75 from Covington when her backseat passenger, Smith, fired a gun.

The vehicle stopped on the interstate, and Smith fled the scene, police explained.

Another passenger in the vehicle drove it and Onishea to the Sunoco, where the officer was flagged down.

Onishea was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, police added.

Brittany Spurlock, who is Onishea’s aunt, says her niece is up and walking, but still has a long road ahead.

“She’s got weeks in the hospital. It could be months,” says Spurlock. “So, if anybody can get through this, I know she can.”

Smith was eventually found and into custody on charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Kenton County Police Department.

Kenton Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders says investigators are working to collect video evidence from before the shooting.

“Part of the evidence that police have been gathering is video of this suspect Brayden Smith at Newport on the Levee, where he’s believed to consume alcohol prior to handling this firearm,” explained Sanders.

Brayden Smith is facing charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Kenton County Police Department. (WXIX)

Smith is being held on a $50,000 bond, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

