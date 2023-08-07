Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana school districts announce delays and closures

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana school districts impacted by the recent severe weather announced updates on school delays and closures for Monday.

The storms from late Sunday night into early Monday morning caused power outages and hazardous road conditions.

New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools and East Washington School Corporation announced a two-hour delay.

Paoli Community School Corporation and Springs Valley Community Schools announced closures.

Duke Energy confirmed crews are out working getting power restored for more than 15,000 customers without power as of early Monday morning.

