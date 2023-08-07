Storms cause damage to businesses in Downtown Paoli square

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - High winds and a treacherous storm tormented parts of Southern Indiana Sunday night into Monday morning.

The town square is among the affected area. The the iconic courthouse looks to be in good shape, business owners on the same block are busy piecing their livelihoods back together.

Natasha Rowlett’s tee-shirt business lost a few windows and one of the building’s brick wall collapsed. Friends and neighbors have already offered their time, and more, to help.

Whether it’s the plywood she received from one friend or the coffee and donuts from another, it’s enough, Rowlett said to keep her going.

”It’s a small community,” she said. “Everybody’s going to come together and they’re going to help each other out and we’ll get it rebuilt.”

Not only do Rowlett and her husband work on the square, they also live there. In fact, Rowlett said her husband just missed potential catastrophe.

”He was sitting at his desk on the other side of the window there,” she said, pointing to the window that was shattered by the winds. “I texted him at 12:30, it’s bedtime, which means I’m going to bed. You either come to bed or stay out there and work, whatever you need to do. Luckily he came to bed when I told him to.”

Rowlett said the support she’s already received from the community has been great. She’s working out what the next steps will be for her business and her family.

