Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UK cuts ribbon on world’s largest distilling institute

On Monday, UK cut the ribbon on the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits, the world’s largest distilling institute.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is celebrating a new partnership in the state’s spirits industry.

On Monday, UK cut the ribbon on the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits, the world’s largest distilling institute.

“One of our biggest issues is workforce development, and to have students be able to have a still on site, a barrel house on site, and they can come to us job-ready means everything to us,” said Kentucky Distillery Association President Eric Gregory.

The program will gather industry leaders through teaching, research and outreach and also focus on economic stability.

“I think the biggest thing for me is locking in some of those core quality notions of the industry and what really makes bourbon bourbon and be able to teach that to the next generation,” said James Beam Distilling Company Master Distiller Freddie Noe.

The first students to work with the new equipment begin this fall.

“Plus, the fact that it’s in Kentucky. This is Kentucky planting the flag,” said Gregory. “If you’re a student, serious about distilling, you’ve got to come to Kentucky to study.”

Mike Hemmer is a chemical engineering senior and is looking forward to the chance to get some hands-on learning.

“It’s a great experience that I hope to be a part of hopefully in the coming spring,” Hemmer said. “I know we’re still under construction right now. But once they start getting some classes in here and get the still running, I think it will be a great opportunity for all of the students on campus.

The UK campus facilities include a research distillery building, with a 30-foot column still as the centerpiece. There’s also a barrel warehouse that will be able to hold 660 aging barrels.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Congrats, Ariel!
Louisville native crowned winner of Miss Black USA in Washington
Southern Indiana school districts announce delays and closures
KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree identified
22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
21-year-old stabbed to death in Clifton Heights identified; boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Man found shot near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
Gene Snyder Freeway crash causing backup from I-64
Chrishawn Chaz Philpot Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Louisville man charged in deadly shooting at JCTC campus
JCPS students are heading back to the classrooms.
Importance of prioritizing mental health going into new school year
JCPS students are heading back to the classrooms.
Importance of prioritizing mental health going into new school year