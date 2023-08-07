Wolter Chiropractic & Wellness offering health screenings before school starts
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting your kid ready to back to school can be a lot!
Besides making sure they have all their books and supplies, it’s also a good time to check in on their health.
Wolter Chiropractic & Wellness is offering scoliosis, health and backpack checks from now until Thursday, Aug. 17.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.