Woman killed in overnight crash

(Source: Associated Press)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A single vehicle crash early this morning has claimed the life of a woman.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Factory Lane near Fordham Park Drive. Louisville Metro police say the vehicle was headed south on Factory Lane when the driver lost control and veered across the opposing lane.

According to LMPD, the car then went into the grass and struck a tree after traveling a short distance. The impact caused the woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, to be ejected.

The woman died before she could be taken to a hospital. Her name has not been released .

The crash remains under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

