City responds to community concerns of Applegate Lane hoarder house controlled burn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg and other Metro officials hosted a community meeting for residents to address concerns about the Applegate Lane investigation.

The meeting is being held after a resident in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane called LMPD to report a concern within the neighborhood.

Marc Hibel, 53, was arrested July 27 for allegedly having hazardous material, including chemicals and explosives, inside his home.

On Aug. 1, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced issued an emergency declaration but said there is not an immediate threat to the community.

The investigation began after a resident in the 6200 block of Applegate Lane called LMPD to report a concern within the neighborhood.

As the city looks for answers to their questions, hundreds of people packed into Highview Baptist Church to try to get their questions answered about the potential burn.

The idea of setting the house on fire has dominated headlines for the last week and a half.

Everything is still in the air, and city officials said they aren’t completely set on the idea of burning the house down.

Neighbors were asked to fill out forms asking how many pets and people live at the house, their medical conditions, along with if they have places to stay during the evacuation or transportation.

“If this is the path we go down, we want this house and everything within it to be incinerated,” Greenberg said.

Despite all the canvassing and headlines, there’s no guarantee this is the path that the city will choose.

“We’ve asked the EPA to come to Applegate Lane, and they will be exploring other options before we move forward with this monitored and controlled burn,” Greenberg said.

The meeting started with a PowerPoint telling people what to expect if they do decide to burn the house.

“In a hoarding condition, the unfortunate thing is there are a lot of circumstances where you don’t know what you don’t know. We are typically going in to extinguish a fire, we are not in a practice of starting fires,” Fern Creek Fire Department Chief Nathan Mulvey said.

City leaders also explained some things that would need to happen before the actual burn. Specifically, about the weather.

They want the smoke to dissipate as quickly as possible, so the burn could only happen on a day with good weather conditions.

“In the first two to four hours, the fire should consume the entire house,” Executive Director of Emergency Services Jody Meiman said. “And then it should collapse into the basement is what we expect, and smolder several hours after that.”

Many people asked about evacuations. The city is looking into if people can be forced to evacuate.

“The shelter we set up we will take care of food,” Meiman said. “If it’s overnight by some chance, we will take care of those accommodations as well with our good partners from the red cross and other agencies.”

If an evacuation is required, officials said a 48-hour notice will be given and emergency management will ride through the area using PSA systems.

“Our hope is that this is as short as possible,” Greenberg said. “This will be done during daytime hours, and our hope and everything we’re planning for right now and based on all the information that we have is that this will be a very short time.”

Fallout was another concern.

“We will be conducting environmental monitoring, looking at air, water, and soil,” Connie Mendel from Public Health and Wellness said. “We’ll be doing monitoring and sampling prior to any operations, during, and after.”

To stop any potential looting, LMPD chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said there will be a significant police presence in the neighborhood.

For the majority of the questions, the officials just didn’t have concrete answers.

There are still a lot of things they have to look into before anything actually happens.

Highview residents left the meeting still with many unanswered questions. The city still hasn’t said exactly how many people will have to evacuate and for how long.

(Story continues below)

Community reacts to possible Applegate Lane home burning

Resident Donna Estes says her husband has several medical issues and won’t be able to stay overnight in the shelters the city is planning to set up.

If they have to evacuate overnight – she’ll have to pay for a hotel.

“He has emphysema and he just got out of the hospital not long ago with seizures,” Estes said. “He’s got rods down his back. He can’t go to a shelter because he can’t sleep on a cot or a floor. So we’ll be stuck having to pay for a hotel room which we’re going to be stuck paying the cost.”

In addition, the city still hasn’t released exactly what kind of chemicals are in the house, worrying many about the potential environmental effects.

“I didn’t like their answer on the groundwater because if it’s a basement, it has to have a sump crock in it and that means piping underneath,” said Highview resident Norman Hartman. “So any water that goes into that basement r leaks into it has got to go into the groundwater.”

“My concern is the smoke,” said Lynne Bell, who has a rental property in Highview. “What are the chemicals? Like she’s saying we don’t know what the chemicals are, and they’re not releasing that information.”

Another major concern is what to do with pets. While Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to set up pet shelters, those who want to take their pets with them will have to find their own accommodations.

Watch the full meeting below.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.