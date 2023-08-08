Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: ALERT DAY late Wednesday as strong to severe storms arrive

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • WEDNESDAY (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet overnight with a small shower chance in Southern Indiana
  • ALERT DAY: Rounds of strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday
  • Another batch of storms possible Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of us will remain dry tonight with only a small shower chance across Southern Indiana heading into early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms are possible later in the day. While damaging winds will be the main threat, flash flooding and an outside chance for an isolated tornado are on the list. Highs will be in the 80s.

Rounds of thunderstorms Wednesday night into very early Thursday could cause flash flooding problems where they set up. Southern Kentucky looks to be at the highest risk of this potential. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the 60s and 70s.

Lingering scattered storms Thursday morning will push out of our region by the afternoon, leaving behind only a small shower chance and partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday is a quiet day with a mostly sunny sky and highs trying to reach back toward 90 degrees. Saturday is another day with a storm chance that fades by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

