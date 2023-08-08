FORECAST: Good day to mow the lawn

ALERT DAYS

WEDNESDAY (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Small risk for a shower later today

Strong storms possible Wednesday evening/night

More rounds of rain Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will slowly thin out to allow a partly cloudy setup with the cumulus clouds overhead. Any shower chance look to be limited to our east and northeast for now. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening into tonight. However, most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the 60s by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as we monitor the potential for strong to severe storms starting tomorrow afternoon. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are threats. Temperatures will warm into the 80s before the storms arrive. Another round of strong/heavy thunderstorms is expected Wednesday night. However, how far north it will impact the area remains unclear. It is still early, so stay close to the forecast changes as we get closer.

Friday’s forecast features a break from severe weather before storms move back in Saturday.

