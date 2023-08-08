Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Tourism reports 2022 as best year for economic impact

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2022 was the best year on record for Kentucky tourism industry.

There was $12.9 billion generated in economic impact and 91,668 jobs recorded.

“Tourism is essential to Kentucky and that is why I have made it a priority to support this industry. It’s thrilling to see our hard work pay off in such a historic way,” Beshear said. “From horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon, Kentucky has a little something for every traveler – but what really sets us apart is the hospitality and kindness of the hardworking Kentuckians in this industry.”

A study conducted by Tourism Economics found that 75.9 million travelers came to visit Kentucky in 2022 and spent $8.9 billion across the bluegrass state. More than $937 million in state and local taxes were also generated. Total visitation had reached 103% of 2019 volumes and visitor spending had reached 112%.

For more on the study’s findings, click here.

