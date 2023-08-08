Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD arrest man on drug trafficking charges following drug seize

Deshon Shoulders, 48
Deshon Shoulders, 48(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police have arrested a man on drug trafficking charges.

In a post to Facebook, LMPD said detectives executed a search warrant on a home in the 2700 block of South 4th Street.

During the search, detectives seized suspected meth, heroin, crack/powder cocaine, ecstasy, spice and marijuana. Police also seized two firearms.

(Story continues below)

The suspect, 48-year-old Deshon Shoulders, fled the scene before police arrived. LMPD said he has multiple warrants for his arrest.

(Story continues below)

Caption

On Thursday, LMPD said they arrested Shoulders in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on several charges including trafficking heroin, meth, spice and Xanax pills. He was also charged with fleeing and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

(Story ends after photos)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person dead after shooting in Radcliff
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
LMPD says possible medical issue may have resulted in car going wrong way through downtown
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Fern Creek area
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

Jeffersonville police officer-involved shooting news conference
I-71 North, South lane closures scheduled in Oldham County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Two charged after police find children living in home with no water, power
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: A fantastic Friday forecast is in the works
OCS confirms incidents of students participating in threatening TikTok ‘challenge’