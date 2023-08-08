LMPD arrest man on drug trafficking charges following drug seize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police have arrested a man on drug trafficking charges.

In a post to Facebook, LMPD said detectives executed a search warrant on a home in the 2700 block of South 4th Street.

During the search, detectives seized suspected meth, heroin, crack/powder cocaine, ecstasy, spice and marijuana. Police also seized two firearms.

The suspect, 48-year-old Deshon Shoulders, fled the scene before police arrived. LMPD said he has multiple warrants for his arrest.

On Thursday, LMPD said they arrested Shoulders in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on several charges including trafficking heroin, meth, spice and Xanax pills. He was also charged with fleeing and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

