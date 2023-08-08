LMPD searching for man believed to be armed, dangerous following drug seize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

In a post to Facebook, LMPD said detectives executed a search warrant on a home in the 2700 block of South 4th Street.

During the search, detectives seized suspected meth, heroin, crack/powder cocaine, ecstasy, spice and marijuana. Police also seized two firearms.

The suspect, 48-year-old Deshon Shoulders, fled the scene before police arrived.

LMPD said he has multiple warrants for his arrest. If seen, LMPD said to call 911 and not approach him.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts, call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

