Louisville man charged in deadly shooting at JCTC campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted in connection to a deadly shooting near one of the Jefferson Community and Technical College campuses in Louisville.

Chrishawn Chaz Philpot, 26, is charged with Complicity to murder, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said he was involved with a shooting that killed Chea’von Moore, 24, and injured a woman back on April 10.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened on South 8th Street and West Chestnut Street shortly after the mass shooting downtown at Old National Bank.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.