Louisville Metro working on crafting new economic development strategic plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An effort to craft a new strategic plan for economic development in Louisville is currently in the works.

Louisville Metro Government hired Indiana-based economic development firm Ginovus as well as Indiana-based consulting and management firm TPMA to conduct an economic analysis and complete a strategic plan by the end of this year, according to a release.

“A lot has changed since that last planning effort, and it is time to face the facts and understand that what brought us to this point is not nearly enough to position us for success in the future. We have an opportunity to build on our city’s great strengths, acknowledge our weaknesses and create a future that will better serve the people of Louisville for generations. Louisville has an extraordinary future ahead of us if we embrace it,” Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

The plan will be including steps Louisville Metro Government can take and recommendations for how businesses, nonprofit organizations and someone in the community can help.

“We want to create a city that makes national and global news because we launch innovative businesses and nonprofits and because we’re the home of universities that produce great discoveries, visionaries and leaders. We want to create a city that learns the lessons of our past so that the growth, investment and increased prosperity we’re seeing already in some neighborhoods spreads to every neighborhood – inside the Watterson and outside the Watterson. That’s the new direction for our city,” Greenberg said.

Louisville businessmen Riggs Lewis and Steve Miller were appointed to the Strategic Economic Development Advisors for Metro Government to help with developing a plan. They’ll be working with Greenberg, Deputy Mayor for Economic Development Pat Mulloy, the Metro Economic Development Team, and the firms Ginovus and TMPA.

