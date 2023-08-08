Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Zoo adds 3 additions to colobus monkey troop

The Zoo is excited for everyone to meet 8-year-old Nali and her daughters, 3-year-old Ate and...
The Zoo is excited for everyone to meet 8-year-old Nali and her daughters, 3-year-old Ate and 2-year-old Phyllis.(Louisville Zoo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo added three additions to their colobus monkey troop.

Once their standard 30-day quarantine ends, zoo-goers will be able to meet 8-year-old Nali and her daughters, 3-year-old Ate and 2-year-old Phyllis.

They will join the Zoo’s male colobus, Sheldon, at the colobus exhibit near the African Outpost.

The Zoo said guests will be able to identify them by size. Phyllis is the youngest and smallest. Ate is the most interactive with the public and is usually at the window looking at guests.

Nali is the largest and typically displays good maternal behaviors.

The three come to Louisville from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Zoo said.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Congrats, Ariel!
Louisville native crowned winner of Miss Black USA in Washington
Southern Indiana school districts announce delays and closures
22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
21-year-old stabbed to death in Clifton Heights identified; boyfriend arrested
KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree identified

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools employees manned the district's 485-RIDE hotline to answer...
Back-to-school frustrations over JCPS transportation plan
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Two Bardstown liquor store robbery suspects identified
Javier Loya
NFL team owner charged in Louisville sexual assault cases
Louisville Metro crafting new economic development strategic plan