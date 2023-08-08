Louisville Zoo adds 3 additions to colobus monkey troop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo added three additions to their colobus monkey troop.

Once their standard 30-day quarantine ends, zoo-goers will be able to meet 8-year-old Nali and her daughters, 3-year-old Ate and 2-year-old Phyllis.

They will join the Zoo’s male colobus, Sheldon, at the colobus exhibit near the African Outpost.

The Zoo said guests will be able to identify them by size. Phyllis is the youngest and smallest. Ate is the most interactive with the public and is usually at the window looking at guests.

Nali is the largest and typically displays good maternal behaviors.

The three come to Louisville from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Zoo said.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.