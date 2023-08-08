Contact Troubleshooters
Man found shot near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was found shot late Monday night in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 8300 block of Cane Run Road, which is near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. Officers said they found a man there who was alert and conscious the whole time. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

There are no known arrests made as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

