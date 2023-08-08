Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot, killed by homeowner’s wife after alleged attack

Michael Chastain
Michael Chastain(Family Picture)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home in Washington County Monday night.

Around 6:32 p.m., ISP responded to a home in the 7700 block of South Organ Springs Road in Salem on a report of a shooting.

Police arrived and found Michael Chastain had been shot in the front yard of the address.

Investigation revealed Chastain showed up at the address and drove through the front yard.

ISP said he got out of the car, grabbed the homeowner and forced him to the ground.

Chastain then pulled a weapon and pointed it at the man’s head.

While this took place, ISP said the homeowner’s wife noticed what was happening from inside the home.

Police said she grabbed her handgun and shot Chastain.

He was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Friends of Chastain claimed he and the homeowner knew each other.

They said the situation is odd, and the details don’t make sense.

The case is still being investigated by ISP and will be eventually turned over to the Washington Country Prosecutor’s Office.

