NWS confirms a second and third tornado touchdowns in Orange County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed one tornado in Paoli, Orange County, Indiana, but said there could be more confirmation incoming., They were right.

Tuesday, WAVE News was on scene when NWS meteorologist John Gordon confirmed a second tornado, just north of the one that ripped through the town square. He later confirmed another one, bringing the total to three Orange County alone.

Two of them were EF-1 tornados with winds up to 100 mph. The other was a slightly weaker EF-0.

Gordon said an August tornado to this degree is extremely rare and that there’s a chance one of the tornadoes that came through Dubois and/or Orange County could be the longest continuous August tornado ever tracked by their office. The current record is a four-mile path in Jefferson County, Indiana about 20 years ago. Gordon’s confident that record won’t stand when he’s done surveying the damage.

”I know how much I did [Monday]. I was at the four mile mark [in Dubois County], and there was more damage,” said Gordon. “Then I came over here [to Paoli]. I just don’t know if they’re connected. Plus there’s damage east on [Indiana State Road] 56 as you go toward Washington County, so this one’s several miles. If it’s a different one, we’ll find out.”

Gordon said this is the first time in his career he’s ever surveyed damage for an August tornado.

