Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky

The man’s remains were found in Louisville, Kentucky on Aug. 6.
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Daniel Steven Mabrey(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The remains of a missing Putnam County man were found Sunday in Kentucky, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Steven Mabrey was reported missing by his aunt on April 11. Mabrey’s remains were found in Louisville on Aug. 6. Investigators believe the 30-year-old had been living in Louisville since February.

Mabrey’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Kentucky for an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

